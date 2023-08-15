Supporters of Islamist leader Delwar Hossain Sayeedi gather in front of the hospital after his death in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Monday. Photo: AFP
Thousands protest in Bangladesh after jailed Islamist leader Delwar Hossain Sayedee dies
- Delwar Hossain Sayedee, vice-president of the opposition Jamaat-e-Islami party, died in a prison hospital early on Monday evening. He was 83.
- Sayedee’s death comes just over a decade since his conviction by a controversial war crimes court triggered the deadliest political violence in the country’s history
Supporters of Islamist leader Delwar Hossain Sayeedi gather in front of the hospital after his death in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Monday. Photo: AFP