Japanese climbers Semba Takayasu and Shinji Tamura are seen in a picture on a Pakistani guide’s smartphone in Skardu on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Japan climber dies scaling never-conquered Pakistan peak in fall from 18,000 feet
- Shinji Tamura slipped and fell from 5,380 metres up a mountain in Pakistan’s far northeast. Rescuers found some belongings, but ‘no trace’ of his body
- His companion Semba Takayasu was also injured after being hit by falling debris, but managed to reach base camp on his own to raise the alarm
