Hakeem Jamaluddin Badai, an ayurvedic doctor shows stored leeches used to perform the ancient cupping and leech therapy at a traditional healthcare centre in New Delhi. Photo: AFP
WHO holds world’s first traditional medicine summit in India, aims to make it ‘safer’ and ‘science-based’

  • Policymakers and academics are aiming to gather evidence to ‘inform policies, standards and regulations for the safe, cost-effective’ use of TM, WHO chief said
  • While TM is widely used in parts of the world, it also faces fierce criticism for having no proven scientific value and driving trade in endangered animals

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:26pm, 17 Aug, 2023

