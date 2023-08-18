Kuki women after attending a protest against the alleged sexual assault of two tribal women in the northeastern state of Manipur, India in July. Photo: Reuters
India’s top court lists gender stereotypes to be avoided in documents with new guide
- The new Handbook on Combating Gender Stereotypes suggests using the word ‘woman’ to replace ‘career woman’, ‘fallen woman, ‘harlot’, ‘seductress’, and ‘whore’
- The guide also advises use of phrases such as ‘street sexual harassment’ instead of ‘eve-teasing’, a term still prevalent in India
Kuki women after attending a protest against the alleged sexual assault of two tribal women in the northeastern state of Manipur, India in July. Photo: Reuters