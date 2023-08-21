Members of the Christian community protest against the riots in Jaranwala. Photo: handout
‘Traumatised’: Pakistan gives cash to Christians who lost homes in riots over alleged desecration of Koran
- Pakistan has handed out thousands of dollars to nearly 100 Christian families whose homes were destroyed by a Muslim mob
- Its prime minister has described those behind the attacks as ‘enemies of humanity’ who will be punished
