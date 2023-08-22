Sri Lankan port workers hold a Chinese national flag to welcome Chinese research ship Yuan Wang 5 at the Hambantota port in Sri Lanka on August 16, 2022. Photo: AP
Chinese research ship Shi Yan 6 requests Sri Lanka port call, raising possible security concerns in India
- Last year, India raised concerns over a port call by the Yuan Wang 5, which specialises in spacecraft tracking and which New Delhi described as a spy ship
- India is suspicious of China’s increasing presence in the Indian Ocean and its influence in Sri Lanka, seeing both as firmly within its sphere of influence
