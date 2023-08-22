Six children and two teachers are trapped in chair lift dangling 274 metres above a ravine in Pakistan after a cable snapped, with a tricky helicopter rescue mission being hampered by high winds, rescue officials said on Tuesday. The children, who have been stranded since 7am local time, were using the chair lift to get to school in a mountainous area in Battagram, about 200 kilometres north of Islamabad, officials said. Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority said in a statement that a cable had broken in the lift service and an army helicopter had been dispatched for a rescue operation after attempts at fixing the fault had been unsuccessful. The open chairlift became stranded halfway across a ravine and was hanging by a single cable after the other snapped, Shariq Riaz Khattak a rescue official at the site said. Taimoor Khan, a spokesman for the disaster management authority, said the chairlift had been dangling 350 metres above ground for six hours before a helicopter was dispatched to the site to try and pluck the eight people out of it. The chairlift was installed across a river canyon, connecting villages in the district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. It was used by local villagers to cross the river and shorten the distance to nearby schools, government offices and other businesses. Four children die after wind lifts bouncy castle into air in Australia The rescue mission is complicated due to gusty winds in the area and the fact the helicopter’s rotor blades risk further destabilising the lift, he said. One chopper has already conducted surveillance and then returned, and another one would be sent soon, he added. Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar expressed concern in a post on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter. “I have also directed the authorities to conduct safety inspections of all such private chair lifts and ensure that they are safe to operate and use,” he said in a post. A number of people die or are injured each year in incidents involving the poorly maintained chairlifts. 10 people were killed when a cable car lift installed by local villagers in the popular mountain resort of Murree broke and fell into a ravine hundreds of feet deep in 2017. Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse