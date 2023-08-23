Students wave India’s national flag in support of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Students wave India’s national flag in support of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
India
Asia /  South Asia

India’s aim to land on moon’s south pole signals ambition to join global space race

  • A successful landing by India on the moon’s south pole would boost its nascent space industry, according to analysts
  • India wants more involvement by private sector players as it targets a five-fold increase in its share of the global launch market within the next decade

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:00am, 23 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Students wave India’s national flag in support of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Students wave India’s national flag in support of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE