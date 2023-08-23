Students wave India’s national flag in support of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
India’s aim to land on moon’s south pole signals ambition to join global space race
- A successful landing by India on the moon’s south pole would boost its nascent space industry, according to analysts
- India wants more involvement by private sector players as it targets a five-fold increase in its share of the global launch market within the next decade
Students wave India’s national flag in support of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo: AFP