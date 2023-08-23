People wave Indian flags as a rocket carrying the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lifts off from a space centre on an island off the coast of southern India’s Andhra Pradesh state last month. Photo: AFP via Getty Images/TNS
Will India’s cut-price mission to the moon succeed where Russia’s failed?
- Chandrayaan-3, which means “Mooncraft” in Sanskrit, is scheduled to touch down later today near the little-explored lunar south pole
- A previous Indian effort failed in 2019, and the latest push comes days after Russia’s first moon mission in almost 50 years crash landed
