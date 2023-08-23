Ibrar Ahmad, a survivor of Pakistan’s cable car accident, receives aid at a health care centre. Photo: AFP
Pakistani children rescued from broken cable car appeal for bridge, road, school
- Locally-made cable cars are a widely used form of transport in the mountainous Battagram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
- Gliding across valleys, they cut down travel time but are often poorly maintained, with people dying each year while using them
