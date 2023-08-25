A view of the chairlift cable car in the Pashto village of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan on Wednesday, a day after it broke sending passengers plunging into a ravine. Photo: AFP
Pakistan cable car owner and operator arrested after ignoring safety warnings, police say
- Six teenage boys were among eight people left stranded hundreds of feet in the air when two of the three chairlift cables snapped on Tuesday
- ‘The cables being utilised were of subpar quality, and the machines were also in need of overhauling,’ said police in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province
A view of the chairlift cable car in the Pashto village of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan on Wednesday, a day after it broke sending passengers plunging into a ravine. Photo: AFP