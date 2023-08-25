Rohingya refugees gather for a rally marking the 6th anniversary of “genocide day”, demanding their secured and dignified return to Myanmar. Photo: AFP
Rohingya refugees gather for a rally marking the 6th anniversary of “genocide day”, demanding their secured and dignified return to Myanmar. Photo: AFP
Bangladesh
Asia /  South Asia

Thousands of Rohingya protest in Bangladesh 6 years after exodus: ‘We want to go home with our full rights’, they plead

  • Despite the monsoon downpour, 10,000 refugees were at the biggest of the demonstrations that spread across the sprawling settlements near the Myanmar border
  • Budget cuts forced the UN to steeply reduce aid to the camps this year – where malnutrition was already rampant – rations are now just US$8 a month per refugee

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:50pm, 25 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Rohingya refugees gather for a rally marking the 6th anniversary of “genocide day”, demanding their secured and dignified return to Myanmar. Photo: AFP
Rohingya refugees gather for a rally marking the 6th anniversary of “genocide day”, demanding their secured and dignified return to Myanmar. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE