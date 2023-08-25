India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, in Athens for a meeting with Greece’s prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Photo: AFP)
India economy: trade deal in the UK ‘very close’, minister says as PM Modi also pledges deeper ties in Greece
- It’s a win-win deal as New Delhi aims to become a bigger exporter, while the UK gets wider access for its whisky, premium cars and legal services
- India and Greece also aim to boost cooperation in areas such as trade and defence as Modi paid the first visit by an Indian premier in 40 years
