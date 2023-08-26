Farm labourers plant rice saplings in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, in July. Photo: Reuters
India tightens rice exports in threat to global food prices
- The government levied a 20 per cent export tax on parboiled rice with immediate effect, which means India has now restricted overseas sales of all non-basmati varieties
- India’s share in the global rice trade is about 40 per cent and parboiled rice accounts for about one-third of the country’s total rice shipments
