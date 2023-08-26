The Buddha Dordenma statue overlooks the town of Thimphu, Bhutan. Photo: Reuters
Bhutan cuts daily tourist fee by half to lure more visitors in struggle to recover from Covid

  • The kingdom raised the fee to US$200 a visitor per night from US$65 when Covid restrictions ended last year, the new US$100 rate starts next month
  • Bhutan is wary of the impact of mass tourism and bans mountain climbing to preserve its peaks, so the Sustainable Development Fee limits visitor numbers

Reuters
Updated: 5:38pm, 26 Aug, 2023

