A teacher in India, instructed students to hit a seven-year-old Muslim pupil, because he got his multiplication tables wrong. Photo: Shutterstock
Outrage in India after teacher asks students to slap Muslim boy

  • Footage of Thursday’s incident shows the teacher in Uttar Pradesh state instructing students to hit the seven-year-old, because he got his multiplication tables wrong
  • Rights groups say hate crimes against India’s large Muslim minority have been on the rise since Hindu-nationalist PM Narendra Modi took office in 2014

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:14pm, 27 Aug, 2023

