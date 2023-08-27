A teacher in India, instructed students to hit a seven-year-old Muslim pupil, because he got his multiplication tables wrong. Photo: Shutterstock
Outrage in India after teacher asks students to slap Muslim boy
- Footage of Thursday’s incident shows the teacher in Uttar Pradesh state instructing students to hit the seven-year-old, because he got his multiplication tables wrong
- Rights groups say hate crimes against India’s large Muslim minority have been on the rise since Hindu-nationalist PM Narendra Modi took office in 2014
