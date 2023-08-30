India still loves Narendra Modi, survey finds, as views of China plummet
- About eight in 10 Indians have a favourable view of the PM, with many saying India’s global influence is growing stronger, a new Pew survey found
- Negative views of China, meanwhile, have hit historic highs – with a full two-thirds of Indians surveyed expressing an unfavourable opinion
The survey found that 55 per cent have a very favourable view of the Modi, who has been in power since 2014 and is seeking a third term in national elections scheduled for next summer.
“Those who support the governing parties in the National Democratic Alliance are much more likely to say India’s influence is on the rise,” Pew said in the report in reference to a coalition Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party leads.
“Men, too, are more likely than women to believe India is getting stronger on the world stage.”
Around seven in 10 Indians said the nation’s influence in recent years have been growing stronger while less than one-fifth think it is getting weaker.
“In India, negative views of China have also reached historic highs since the country was last surveyed in 2019,” Pew said. “Two-thirds of Indians express an unfavourable opinion of China, making India the only middle-income country where a majority has unfavourable views of China.”
The survey was carried out with 2,611 Indians between March 25 and May 11, Pew said.