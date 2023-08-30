India’s moon rover has confirmed the presence of sulphur on the lunar south pole, the country’s space agency said.

Last week, India became the first country to land a craft near the largely unexplored south pole, and just the fourth nation to land on the moon.

“The Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy [LIBS] instrument on board Chandrayaan-3 Rover has made the first-ever in situ measurements on the elemental composition of the lunar surface near the south pole,” the Indian Space Research Organisation [ISRO] said in a statement dated Monday.

“These in situ measurements confirm the presence of sulphur in the region unambiguously, something that was not feasible by the instruments on board the orbiters,” it said.