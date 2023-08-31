Pakistani censors have banned a TV drama over scenes reminiscent of a notorious gang rape case, saying the series would “tarnish” the nation’s image by depicting it as an “unsafe place for women”.

Regulators said the show Hadsa would be pulled from the airwaves due to its parallels to the real-life case of a French-Pakistani mother who was raped in front of her small children after her car ran out of fuel near the eastern city of Lahore.

“Portrayal of such [a] heinous act will not only trigger the trauma of that unfortunate victim but would also tarnish [the] country’s image,” said the order from the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) released on Wednesday evening.

Sexual violence is endemic in deeply patriarchal Pakistan, where women are often treated as second-class citizens and the rape conviction rate is reported to be as low as 0.3 per cent.

The Lahore motorway rape case sparked nationwide protests after local police chided the victim for travelling at night without a male escort.