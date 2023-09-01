Sri Lanka’s police force said on Friday that it had sacked an officer who entertained protesters with an impromptu piano performance after they stormed the island nation’s presidential compound last year.

Constable Dayaratne was deployed to help protect the colonial-era residence on the day it was taken over by protesters who forced then-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country.

Instead, he sat at a grand piano in the compound and played a song to the crowd streaming through its rooms.

“Dayaratne was on social media playing the piano while the building was being vandalised,” a senior officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said.