India rover completes moon walk as scientists look for signs of frozen water

India’s moon rover has completed its walk on the lunar surface and been put into sleep mode less than two weeks after its historic landing near the lunar south pole, India’s space mission said.

``The rover completes its assignments. It is now safely parked and set into sleep mode,’’ with daylight on that part of the moon coming to an end, the Indian Space Research Organization said in a statement on Saturday.

The rover’s payloads are turned off and the data it collected has been transmitted to the Earth via the lander, the statement said.

The Chandrayaan-3 lander and rover were expected to operate only for one lunar day, which is equal to 14 days on Earth.