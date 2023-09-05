Members of his Hindu-nationalist ruling party have previously campaigned against using the country’s better-known moniker, India, which has its roots in Western antiquity and was imposed during the British conquest.

Modi himself typically refers to India as “Bharat”, a word dating back to ancient Hindu scriptures written in Sanskrit, and one of two official names for the country under its constitution.

The government has called a special session of parliament for later in the month while remaining tight-lipped about its legislative agenda.

But broadcaster News18 said unnamed government sources had told it that BJP lawmakers would put forward a special resolution to give precedence to the name “Bharat”.

Rumours of the plan were enough to spark a mix of opposition lawmakers and enthusiastic support from other quarters.

Advertisement

“Another blow to slavery mentality,” the top elected official of Uttarakhand state, Pushkar Singh Dhami, said on X, formerly Twitter . Dhami, who is a leader of Modi’s governing party.

“I hope the government will not be so foolish as to completely dispense with ‘India’,” Shashi Tharoor of the opposition Congress party said in a tweet.

“We should continue to use both words rather than relinquish our claim to a name redolent of history, a name that is recognised around the world.”

India is a name given by the British [and] it has been long overdue to get our original name ‘Bharat’ back Virender Sehwag, former Indian test cricketer

Former Test cricketer Virender Sehwag said he welcomed the prospect of a name change and urged India’s cricket board to begin using “Bharat” on team uniforms.

“India is a name given by the British [and] it has been long overdue to get our original name ‘Bharat’ back,” he wrote.

Advertisement

For decades, Indian governments of various stripes have sought to excise traces of the British colonial era by renaming roads and even entire cities.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party have long tried to erase names related to India’s Mughal and colonial past. Photo: dpa

The process has intensified under the government led by Modi, who has in public speeches stressed the need for India to abandon traces of a “colonial mindset”.

Advertisement

His administration renovated the capital New Delhi’s parliamentary precinct, originally designed by the British, to replace colonial-era structures.

Last month, it outlined plans for a sweeping overhaul of India’s pre-independence criminal code to remove references to the British monarchy and what Home Minister Amit Shah described as “other signs of our slavery”.

01:26 India lodges formal protest with China over new map that lays claim to disputed territory India lodges formal protest with China over new map that lays claim to disputed territory

Modi’s government has also removed Islamic place names imposed during the Mughal empire that preceded British rule, a move critics say is emblematic of a desire to assert the supremacy of India’s majority Hindu religion.

Advertisement

Disputes over “India” versus “Bharat” have gained ground since opposition parties in July announced a new alliance – called INDIA – to unseat Modi and defeat his party ahead of national elections in 2024. The acronym stands for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.

Since then, some officials in Modi’s party have demanded that the country be called Bharat instead of India.