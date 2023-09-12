South China Morning Post
Advertisement
Advertisement
India
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman exchange documents in New Delhi on Monday. Photo: Saudi Press Agency/dpa
AsiaSouth Asia

India’s Modi hails ‘historic’ alternative to belt and road economic corridor as he cements Saudi ties

  • Signatories hope a planned India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor can offer a counterbalance to lavish Chinese infrastructure spending
  • The Indian PM and Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader both praised their countries’ cooperation to create a modern-day Spice Route
India
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Why you can trust SCMP
India has hailed its “strategic” partnership with oil-rich Saudi Arabia, days after unveiling a major trade and transport route linking Europe, the Middle East and India as part of a broad alliance.
“Together, we made the historic start to establish an economic corridor,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in New Delhi on Monday.
On Saturday, the pair took part alongside other G20 leaders in the unveiling of ambitious plans to create a modern-day Spice Route, boosting trade ties with potentially wide-ranging geopolitical implications.

“This corridor will not only connect the two countries, but economic cooperation, digital connectivity between Asia, West Asia and Europe,” Modi added, in talks following the end of the two-day Group of 20 summit he hosted.

03:15

US, Russia praise G20 summit declaration as India meeting closes without Putin and China’s Xi

US, Russia praise G20 summit declaration as India meeting closes without Putin and China’s Xi

The Saudi crown prince praised “cooperation to build the future for our countries”.

India and Saudi Arabia, along with the United States, the European Union, the United Arab Emirates and others, launched the initiative to link railways, ports, electricity and data networks and hydrogen pipelines.
Although heavily trade-focused, the scheme could have wide-ranging implications – including developing contacts between long-time foes Israel and Saudi Arabia.

‘Happy to be here’: Israeli delegation makes first open visit to Saudi Arabia

Also on Monday, an Israeli delegation was in Riyadh for a Unesco meeting, said an Israeli official, marking the country’s first publicly announced visit to Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia has never officially recognised Israel.
Advertisement
US President Joe Biden called the trade and transport scheme “historic” at the launch event.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the so-called India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor was “much more than ‘just’ a railway or a cable”.

Signatories hope it can help integrate India’s vast market of 1.4 billion people with countries to the west, offer a counterbalance to lavish Chinese infrastructure spending, boost Middle Eastern economies and help normalise relations between Israel and Gulf Arab states.

India’s Modi embraces Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman before their bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House on Monday. Photo: Saudi Press Agency/dpa

For India, the world’s most populous country, and Riyadh, the world’s biggest crude exporter, it was another step in bringing the nations closer, with bilateral trade already reaching US$42.8 billion last year, according to Saudi’s investment ministry.

Indian and Saudi companies later signed some 50 memorandums of understanding including over fuel stations, renewable energy and banking, trade officials from both countries said.

US, India and G20 allies unveil bundle of initiatives as Xi and Putin keep distance

“As two of the world’s fastest growing economies, our mutual cooperation is important for the peace and stability of the entire region,” Modi added, in footage shown on state broadcasters.

Advertisement

“For India, Saudi Arabia is one of most important strategic partners.”

Advertisement
1