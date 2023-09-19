Police in Pakistan have arrested a Muslim man on blasphemy charges after a video apparently showing him slapping a Bible with a shoe went viral.

The man, said to be around 50, was arrested in the city of Rawalpindi near the capital Islamabad on the weekend and was kept in custody after a court appearance, police officer Mohamed Rizwan said on Monday.

Arrests for insulting Islam or Muslim prophets are common in the Islamic republic, but it is rare that blasphemy laws are invoked for insulting another religion.

“I would say it’s very rare, if not unprecedented,” said Sabookh Syed, a researcher based in Islamabad.