DevelopingIndia expels senior Canadian diplomat amid row over killing of Sikh separatist
- The Canadian diplomat was ordered to leave India on Tuesday, hours after Ottawa expelled an Indian diplomat over the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar
- New Delhi’s decision reflected its ‘growing concern at the interference of Canadian diplomats in our internal matters,’ its foreign ministry said
Delhi’s decision reflected its “growing concern at the interference of Canadian diplomats in our internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities”, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
“Allegations of Government of India’s involvement in any act of violence in Canada are absurd and motivated,” Delhi’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
Canada suspects India involved in Sikh leader’s murder. India rejects ‘absurd’ accusations
Ottawa’s Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said an Indian diplomat had been expelled, identifying them as the head of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), India’s foreign intelligence agency, in Canada.
Nijjar, a Sikh separatist whom India had declared a wanted terrorist – he had denied the charges – was shot dead near Vancouver.
The foreign ministry in Delhi insisted: “We are a democratic polity with a strong commitment to rule of law.”
Frosty ties prompt Canada to call off trade mission to India
The accusations “seek to shift the focus from Khalistani terrorists and extremists, who have been provided shelter in Canada and continue to threaten India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”, it added.
Canada has the largest Sikh population outside India and Delhi accuses Ottawa of turning a blind eye to the activities of nationalists who seek a separate Sikh homeland in northern India and elsewhere.