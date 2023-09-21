Visa consultancy service provider BLS International, an Indian company, had earlier said the notice from the Indian mission in Canada cited “operational reasons” for suspension of visa services “till further notice”.

An Indian company on Thursday withdrew a notice about suspension of visa services for Canadian citizens, minutes after stating on its website that the services were suspended following a notice from the Indian mission.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has categorically rejected Canada’s suspicions that Indian agents had links to the murder.

Advertisement

The foreign ministry in New Delhi issued an updated travel advisory, urging its nationals and especially those studying in the North American country to be cautious because of “growing anti-India activities and politically condoned hate crimes”.

Indians should also avoid going to venues in Canada where “threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose anti-India agenda”, the ministry said.

In Ottawa, Canadian Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc dismissed the Indian warning. “Canada is a safe country,” he told reporters.

Canada has yet to provide any evidence of Indian involvement in the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a 45-year-old Sikh leader killed by masked gunmen in Surrey, outside Vancouver.

For years, India has said Nijjar, a Canadian citizen born in India, has links to terrorism, an allegation he denied. Nijjar was working to organise an unofficial Sikh diaspora referendum on independence from India at the time of his killing.

Advertisement

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s announcement on Monday was followed by Canada expelling an Indian diplomat in Ottawa. New Delhi responded by rejecting Trudeau’s accusation as “absurd and motivated” and later expelling a Canadian diplomat

Indian authorities designated Nijjar a terrorist in 2020 and accused him of supporting demands for an independent Sikh homeland, known as Khalistan, that started as an insurgency in India’s Punjab state in 1970s and 1980s and was crushed in an Indian government crackdown.

Advertisement

The movement has since lost much of its political power but still has supporters in Punjab, where Sikhs are in a majority, as well as among the sizeable overseas Sikh diaspora.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9. With both nations expelling diplomats, analysts said India and Canada diplomatic ties have touched their lowest point. Photo: Reuters

India’s foreign ministry also said Trudeau’s allegations “seek to shift the focus from Khalistani terrorists and extremists, who have been provided shelter in Canada and continue to threaten India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

Advertisement

With both nations expelling diplomats, analysts said India and Canada diplomatic ties have touched their lowest point.

Canada is India’s 17th largest foreign investor, pouring in more than US$3.6 billion since 2000, while Canadian portfolio investors have invested billions of dollars in Indian stock and debt markets.

Since 2018, India has been the largest source country for international students in Canada.

Advertisement

In 2022, their number rose 47 per cent to nearly 320,000, accounting for about 40 per cent of total overseas students, the Canadian Bureau of International Education says, which also helps universities and colleges provide a subsidised education to domestic students.

Reporting by Reuters, Associated Press, Agence-France Presse