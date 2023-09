The United States made clear on Friday that it expected the Indian government to work with Canada on efforts to investigate the possible involvement of New Delhi agents in the murder of a Canadian citizen in June.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday that Ottawa had credible intelligence linking Indian agents to the murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar , prompting an angry reaction from New Delhi, which denies the allegation.

“We are deeply concerned about the allegations that Prime Minister Trudeau has raised,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters in a press briefing. “It would be important that India work with the Canadians on this investigation. We want to see accountability.”

The White House has spoken of its concerns over the allegations, but Blinken is the most senior US official to have commented thus far.

Traditional Canadian allies, including the US, appeared to take a cautious approach to the matter earlier this week. Political analysts said this was partly because the US and other major players see India as a counterweight to the growing influence of China.