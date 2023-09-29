At least 52 people were killed and more than 50 injured on Friday in a suicide attack on a religious gathering to mark the birthday of Prophet Mohammed in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province, health officials and police said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast, which comes amid a surge in attacks claimed by militant groups in the west of the country, raising the stakes for security forces ahead of national elections scheduled for January next year.

“The bomber detonated himself near the vehicle of the Deputy Superintendent of Police,” said Deputy Inspector General of Police Munir Ahmed, adding that the blast took place near a mosque where people were gathering for a procession to mark Mohammad’s birthday, a public holiday.

Muslims hold rallies and distribute free meals to people on the occasion, which is known as Mawlid an-Nabi. While the celebration of the Prophet’s birthday is accepted by most Islamic sects in Pakistan, certain denominations view it as an unwarranted innovation.

Victims are treated in hospital following a deadly attack by a suicide bomber on a religious gathering in Pakistan on Friday. Photo: Handout via Reuters

Every year, mosques and government buildings are elaborately illuminated with strings of lights, and people march to mark the day.