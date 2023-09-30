Minister says Indian diplomats face ‘atmosphere of intimidation’ in Canada
- Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said making threats against diplomats under the garb of freedom of speech was ‘unacceptable’
- Relations between Ottawa and New Delhi worsened after PM Trudeau alleged that Indian agents may have had a role in the murder of Sikh separatist leader Nijjar
“Because there is freedom of speech, to make threats and intimidate diplomats, I don’t think that’s acceptable,” Jaishankar told reporters on Friday evening in Washington.
Canada’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
India slows lentil imports from Canada amid Sikh separatist killing row
New Delhi dismissed the allegations as absurd. Washington has urged India to cooperate with Canada in the murder probe.
Canada is home to an influential Sikh community, and Indian leaders say some fringe groups there remain sympathetic to the cause of an independent Sikh state. The cause hardly has any support in India.
The demand for Khalistan has surfaced many times in India, most prominently during a violent insurgency in the 1980s and 1990s which paralysed the state of Punjab for over a decade.
The insurgency killed tens of thousands of people and the Khalistan movement is considered a security threat by the Indian government. Sikh militants were blamed for the 1985 bombing of an Air India Boeing 747 flying from Canada to India in which all 329 people on board were killed.
Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated in 1984 by two Sikh bodyguards after she allowed the storming of the holiest Sikh temple, aimed at flushing out Sikh separatists.