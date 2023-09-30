Maldives vote gets under way in shadow of China-India power play

Voters in the Maldives went to the polls on Saturday to decide their next president in an election seen as a referendum on whether to hitch their fortunes to China or India, both vying for influence in the tropical paradise.

Ibrahim Mohamed Solih faces an uphill battle to secure a second mandate after working to improve strained relations with New Delhi, the archipelago nation’s traditional benefactor.

Front runner Mohamed Muizzu helms a party that presided over an influx of Chinese investment money when it last held power and has signalled a return to Beijing’s orbit if he wins.

Muizzu won a first-round election earlier this month, taking 46 per cent of the votes but finishing ahead of Solih by barely 15,000 ballots.