Pro-China front runner set to win Maldives presidency, local media says

Pro-China front runner Mohamed Muizzu was set to win Saturday’s presidential vote in the Maldives , according to local media tallies, after a campaign dominated by the archipelago’s relationship with traditional benefactor India.

Muizzu was ahead of incumbent Ibrahim Mohamed Solih with 53.92 per cent of the vote and a lead of more than 17,000 ballots.

The front-runner’s supporters were seen dancing in the streets as local broadcaster TVM and news website Dhauru called the election in his favour.

“He has won, he has won,” a crowd chanted outside the campaign office of Muizzu’s party in the capital Male.

Muizzu helms a party that presided over an influx of Chinese loans when it last held power in the atoll nation, better known for its luxury beach resorts and celebrity tourists. He has signalled a return to Beijing’s fold if he wins.