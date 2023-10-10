India’s financial crime agency on Tuesday arrested four executives of Chinese smartphone maker Vivo, including one Chinese national, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The arrests add to the legal troubles of the Chinese phone maker in India, and come amid rising tensions between Beijing and New Delhi over issues ranging from border disputes to India’s increasing scrutiny of Chinese businesses and investment.

Vivo and the country’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) did not immediately respond to requests for comment made by email and telephone.

The executives were arrested in relation to an ongoing 2022 case where the ED raided the company’s offices and accused it of money laundering, the first of the sources said.

The company has repeatedly denied the allegations. It has previously said it cooperated with authorities to provide them with all required information and was “committed to be fully compliant with laws.”