India train derailment kills at least 4, dozens more injured

At least four people were killed and about 80 injured as an express train derailed in the Indian state of Bihar on Wednesday, a district official told Reuters.

Twenty-one coaches of the North-East Express train, which runs from Delhi to Assam, derailed at the Raghunathpur railway station in Bihar’s Buxar district around 9:35pm local time on Wednesday, Tarun Prakash, general manager of East Central Railway, said.

“Four casualties have been confirmed and rescue operation is under way. Twenty-one coaches have derailed,” Prakash was quoted by the Times of India as saying.

Three coaches overturned, a police official said. The cause of the derailment was not immediately known.

Several other passengers and goods trains were diverted due to the accident, media reports said.