India’s top court rules against allowing same-sex marriages

India ’s top court on Tuesday declined to allow same-sex marriages in the country, quashing hopes that the long-awaited ruling would more than double the number of people worldwide with marriage equality rights

The petitioners – a diverse group of same-sex couples – had argued that India’s constitution guaranteed equality and urged the Supreme Court to recognise the unions under the Special Marriage Act, a secular law in India that has been used to legalise intercaste and inter-religious marriages.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ’s government registered its opposition in hearings earlier this year, arguing that in Indian culture, marriage is between a man and a woman. The government also said the issue was a legislative matter and should not be left to the courts.

Hindu activists protest against same-sex marriage outside the Supreme Court in New Delhi earlier this year. Photo: AFP/Getty Images/TNS

The Indian Supreme Court ruling leaves Taiwan and Nepal as the only Asian jurisdictions among more than 30 worldwide that permit same-sex marriage.