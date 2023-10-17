India’s top court rules against allowing same-sex marriages
- The long-awaited ruling quashes petitioners’ hopes of more than doubling the number of people worldwide with marriage equality rights
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government had opposed the move, arguing that in Indian culture, marriage is between a man and a woman
The petitioners – a diverse group of same-sex couples – had argued that India’s constitution guaranteed equality and urged the Supreme Court to recognise the unions under the Special Marriage Act, a secular law in India that has been used to legalise intercaste and inter-religious marriages.
The Indian Supreme Court ruling leaves Taiwan and Nepal as the only Asian jurisdictions among more than 30 worldwide that permit same-sex marriage.
Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party has acknowledged the practical difficulties faced by same-sex couples and offered to form a panel to look into steps that could minimise these issues. The petitioning parties, however, insisted on a court ruling.
A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by the Chief Justice of India heard arguments in the case between April and May.