Chinese research ship Shi Yan 6 arrived in Sri Lanka on Wednesday, a year after a similar port call by a spacecraft-tracking vessel raised security concerns from neighbouring India.

New Delhi is suspicious of China’s increasing presence in the Indian Ocean and its influence in Sri Lanka, which is strategically placed halfway along key east-west international shipping routes.

The 90-metre (300-foot) vessel was seen entering the port of Colombo on Wednesday afternoon.

A foreign ministry spokesman said the vessel had been authorised to dock in the city, where a Chinese state-owned company operates a deep-sea container terminal.

“Clearance was given for the vessel to come to Colombo for replenishment,” the spokesman, who asked not to be named, said.