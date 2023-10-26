India to resume some visa services in Canada, amid dispute over killing of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar
- The decision applies to people of Indian origin and those requiring permits to attend conferences or for business or medical reasons
- The move is a sign of softening tensions between the two nations over the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar near Vancouver
India will resume issuing visas from October 26 to people of Indian origin, and those requiring permits to attend conferences or for business or medical reasons, the Indian High Commission in Ottawa said on Wednesday.
The decision was taken after a “considered review of the security situation that takes into account some Canadian measures in this regard”, it said in a statement.
“Emergency situations will continue to be addressed by the High Commission and the Consulates General as it is being done currently,” the statement said. “Further decisions, as appropriate, would be intimated based on continuing evaluation of the situation.”
The Indian High Commission and consulates will also address any emergency situation, according to the statement.
India in September had stopped issuing visas to Canadians citing “security threats faced by our embassy and consulates in Canada.”
An advocate for a separate Sikh state carved out of India, Nijjar was wanted by Indian authorities for alleged terrorism and conspiracy to commit murder. Canada has called for India to cooperate in the investigation into his death.
New Delhi called the allegation “absurd” and retaliated with several measures, including a suspension of visas for Canadians.
Canada announced last week it had withdrawn 41 diplomats from India as a result of the row. New Delhi was about to revoke diplomatic immunity for all but 21 of Canada’s diplomats and their families, forcing Ottawa to pull out the others.
The Indian government had also advised its nationals not to travel to parts of Canada “given the increase in anti-Indian activities”.
Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse, dpa