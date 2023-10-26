India will begin issuing certain categories of visas for Canadian citizens, in a sign of softening of tensions between the two nations over the killing of a Sikh separatist leader.

India will resume issuing visas from October 26 to people of Indian origin, and those requiring permits to attend conferences or for business or medical reasons, the Indian High Commission in Ottawa said on Wednesday.

The decision was taken after a “considered review of the security situation that takes into account some Canadian measures in this regard”, it said in a statement.

“Emergency situations will continue to be addressed by the High Commission and the Consulates General as it is being done currently,” the statement said. “Further decisions, as appropriate, would be intimated based on continuing evaluation of the situation.”