The Pakistani government said it would open several “holding centres” for undocumented migrants as a deportation deadline looms for hundreds of thousands of Afghans.

Islamabad has given Afghans it says are living illegally in Pakistan until November 1 to leave voluntarily or face deportation, an order the Taliban government says amounts to harassment.

“These centres have been named as ‘holding centres’. Illegal immigrants will be kept there,” Sarfraz Bugti, the caretaker interior minister, said at a press conference on Thursday.

“They will be provided with medical facilities and food. Children, women and elders will be treated with special respect. But at the same time, after November 1st, we will not compromise on illegal immigrants,” Bugti said, without giving further details.