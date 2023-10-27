Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has cancelled 349 flights in the last two weeks due to a shortage of fuel, underscoring the difficulties faced by the cash-bleeding national flag carrier.

The flight cancellations since October 14 have affected both domestic and international routes, a PIA spokesperson said.

The crisis comes after Pakistan announced it would privatise the airline as part of a financial discipline plan under an International Monetary Fund bailout agreed in June.

The airline has accumulated billions of dollars in losses and liabilities, which the current caretaker government says it can no longer fund.