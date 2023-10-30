A policeman in India who took pity on a snake that had been poisoned was able to revive it by performing mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, according to reports.

Athul Sharma was responding to an emergency call that a snake was trying to enter a house in Madhya Pradesh state, Tamil-language Malaysian daily Makkal Osai reported.

The homeowner, after noticing that the snake was trying to enter the house through a pipe, had poured water mixed with poison onto it, the newspaper said.

He then pulled it out of the pipe, but reportedly felt sorry for the reptile afterwards as it seemed unable to move and was apparently struggling to breathe.