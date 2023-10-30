Policeman gives kiss of life to a snake in India after it was poisoned
- Athul Sharma performed mouth-to-mouth resuscitation on the snake that had tried to enter a house in Madhya Pradesh state
- He told reporters he’d rescued around 500 snakes over his 15-year career. Snakes are respected in Indian culture, forming a part of Hindu mythology
Athul Sharma was responding to an emergency call that a snake was trying to enter a house in Madhya Pradesh state, Tamil-language Malaysian daily Makkal Osai reported.
The homeowner, after noticing that the snake was trying to enter the house through a pipe, had poured water mixed with poison onto it, the newspaper said.
He then pulled it out of the pipe, but reportedly felt sorry for the reptile afterwards as it seemed unable to move and was apparently struggling to breathe.
The police were then called and Athul, who told reporters he had rescued around 500 snakes during his 15 years as a police officer, was able to resuscitate the reptile.
Townspeople who witnessed the incident praised the policeman’s bravery, the newspaper said.
Though often feared for the danger that they can pose, snakes are considered part of Hindu mythology and are respected in Indian culture, especially the Indian cobra.