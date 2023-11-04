More than 60 people were killed when a shallow 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit a remote pocket of Nepal, officials said early on Saturday.

The tremor hit the far west of the Himalayan country late on Friday and was measured by the US Geological Survey at just 18 kilometres (11 miles) deep.

Moderate tremors were felt as far away as India’s capital New Delhi, nearly 500 kilometres from the quake’s epicentre.

“In our district, 26 people have died and many are injured,” the Jajarkot district chief Suresh Sunar said.