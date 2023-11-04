Striking Bangladesh garment workers clashed with police on Saturday near the capital as factories reopened in defiance of a protest campaign demanding a near-tripling of wages.

Bangladesh’s 3,500 garment factories account for around 85 per cent of the South Asian country’s US$55 billion annual exports, supplying many of the world’s top names in fashion including Levi’s, Zara and H&M.

But conditions are dire for many of the sector’s four million workers, the vast majority of whom are women whose monthly wages start at 8,300 taka (US$75).

Police said some 600 businesses closed over the week had reopened in areas worst-hit by the strike, which saw some factories ransacked and set alight.

Police personnel fire tear shell to disperse striking garment workers. Photo: AFP

But clashes broke out in the industrial town of Ashulia, west of the capital Dhaka, after around 10,000 workers attempted to prevent their colleagues from returning to their shifts.