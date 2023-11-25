At least nine people were killed and many more injured in a fire that broke out in a multistorey shopping centre in Pakistan’s biggest city of Karachi on Saturday, officials said.

Arshad Hussain, a senior district administration officer from the port city, said that more than 40 people had been evacuated and shifted to different hospitals in the city.

More than 60 people were inside the shopping centre when the fire broke out on the fourth floor of the six-storey building in the southern port city.

The fire had been completely extinguished, Hussain said. The cause of the incident is not yet known.