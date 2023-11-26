At least four people were killed and 60 others injured on Saturday evening in a stampede at a university in southern India, local officials and media reported.

The disaster happened at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) in the southwest state of Kerala where students were enjoying a live musical event that was interrupted by rain, leading the audience to scamper for shelter that resulted in a stampede.

A local police official said that a crowd outside the auditorium had rushed to seek cover from a sudden downpour when a number of people slipped on some stairs and were subsequently trampled, according to the PTI news agency.

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, Kerala state governor Arif Mohammed Khan said he was “deeply shocked and grieved to know about the sad demise of four students” at CUSAT.

A police officer inspects the spot of the stampede at the venue. Photo: AP

“Heartfelt condolences to their families. Prayers for speedy recovery of injured,” he added.