Chest-high water surged down the streets of India’s southern city Chennai on Tuesday, with eight people killed in intense floods as Cyclone Michaung made landfall on the southeast coast.

The cyclone hit the coast of Andhra Pradesh state as a “severe cyclonic storm” with winds up to 100 kilometres an hour (62mph), the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Cars were seen floating on raging torrents in Chennai, homes were flooded and a crocodile was spotted swimming the streets in the city.

We are facing the worst storm in recent memory M.K. Stalin, Tamil Nadu state chief minister

People in some parts of the flooded city used boats to get out of their flooded neighbourhoods to the safety of government relief shelters.