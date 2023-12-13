India asks FBI to share intelligence on Sikh separatists after alleged murder plots
- The request follows US and Canada alleging Indian officials were involved in assassination plots against Sikh separatist leaders in North America
- New Delhi denies any connection to a June murder in a Vancouver suburb but has announced a probe into concerns about an alleged plot in New York
The request was made by the National Investigations Agency (NIA), India’s federal anti-terrorism agency, in meetings with visiting FBI Director Christopher Wray, said the official, who works at NIA and spoke on condition of anonymity.
The issue of what New Delhi says are Sikh separatists operating against India from US soil was discussed in “greater detail by a team of internal security officials from both countries”, the official said.
How can US-India ties survive murder plot? Because both need a counter to China
“India has requested the US officials to share inputs on suspected individuals who have in recent years been recruited and embedded in the separatist movement,” the official said.
An NIA spokesperson said the agency did not have a comment when reached by Reuters.
The US embassy’s spokesperson said meetings between Wray and Indian officials were under way, and he could not share details as yet.
New Delhi denies any connection to a June murder in a Vancouver suburb but has announced an investigation into US concerns about an alleged plot in New York.
India has also sought to distance the FBI chief’s visit – the first in years – from the New York case, saying Wray’s trip had been planned for some time.