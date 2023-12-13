The request was made by the National Investigations Agency (NIA), India’s federal anti-terrorism agency, in meetings with visiting FBI Director Christopher Wray, said the official, who works at NIA and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The issue of what New Delhi says are Sikh separatists operating against India from US soil was discussed in “greater detail by a team of internal security officials from both countries”, the official said.

“India has requested the US officials to share inputs on suspected individuals who have in recent years been recruited and embedded in the separatist movement,” the official said.