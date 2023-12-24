India arrests two senior employees of Chinese smartphone maker Vivo

India’s financial crime-fighting agency has arrested two senior employees working for Chinese smartphone maker Vivo’s India unit, a source directly involved with the case said on Saturday, which the company vowed to challenge legally.

“We are deeply alarmed by the current action of the authorities,” said a Vivo spokesperson.

“The recent arrests demonstrate continued harassment and as such induce an environment of uncertainty amongst the wider industry landscape. We are resolute in using all legal avenues to address and challenge these accusations.”

The individuals arrested were brought to a Delhi court on Saturday and were then sent to the agency’s custody, said the source, who declined to be named as they were not authorised to talk to the media.

An Enforcement Directorate spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Vivo employees, whose identity Reuters could not confirm, will next appear in court on December 26, the source added.