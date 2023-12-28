Twenty-five Indian passengers from a plane grounded in France on suspicion of human trafficking have been released by a judge, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

The judge ordered their release on formal grounds, considering that the head of the border police at France’s main Charles De Gaulle airport “had not referred the case to him” within the time frame stipulated by law, prosecutors said.

“They are therefore free to do as they please, even if they are in an irregular situation on French territory,” the Bobigny public prosecutor’s office said.

The 25, who had applied for political asylum in France, were freed on Tuesday.