A video posted on social media showed an airport worker destroying the coffee machine with a hammer, to reveal cylindrical gold bars inside.

They were detained at the airport in the Indian metropolis of Lucknow at the weekend after travelling from Dubai.

The smugglers, who were travelling independently of each other, were carrying a total of 3.5kg of the precious metal worth around 20 million rupees (US$240,000), the Hindustan Times reported on Monday, citing local authorities.

The smuggler with the gold in his rectum was transporting it as a paste, the Hindustan Times report said.

Gold smugglers, who are often creative in their methods, are repeatedly apprehended in India. The metal is highly valued in the country and most of it is imported. To avoid customs duties, attempts are repeatedly made to import it illegally.

Wealthy people in India repeatedly offer gold to the gods in Hindu temples. Many also see it as good luck to buy the precious metal for holidays, and women often receive gold jewellery for their wedding for good fortune – and also as security for difficult times.

According to local reports, Lucknow has in the past five years turned into a major transit point for gold smugglers, with customs officials arresting more than 100 carriers and seizing around 225kg of gold in that time.

The trend of couriers transporting gold in liquid paste form has emerged as it is harder for security scanners to detect, officials have said.

In November, a courier with some 1kg of gold hidden in his rectum was able to pass Lucknow customs officials undetected, the Times of India reported. He was later caught after meeting two handlers who were being monitored by authorities.