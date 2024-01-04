Zomato, an Indian food delivery company, said in a response to Business Insider that it was discussing the incident internally.

An Indian food delivery driver was fed up with waiting in line for petrol, so he resorted to an unconventional method for delivering food to hungry customers: horseback riding.

According to The Times of India, a brief protest by truck drivers against a proposed hit-and-run law caused traffic jams across the city on Tuesday.

The Times reported that it also led to long lines at petrol pumps across the city as drivers panic-bought fuel, fearing the protest would lead to fuel shortages.

In the video, the delivery driver rides a horse with a delivery bag strapped to his back.

When asked by someone why he is on a horse, he can be heard saying there was no petrol for his motorbike, according to The Guardian’s translation of the interaction.

“I waited in the queue for three hours,” he added, per the newspaper. “I left after taking the order but couldn’t get the petrol.”

In July 2022, a person was spotted riding a horse on the streets of Mumbai with a delivery bag belonging to Swiggy, Zomato’s rival.

Though social media users assumed it was a delivery driver, it later turned out to be a 17-year-old who had “borrowed” and “forgotten” to return the branded delivery bag, according to the Independent.