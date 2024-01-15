Maldives tells India to withdraw troops by March 15 as it draws closer to China

The Maldives has called for India to withdraw troops from its territory by March 15, an official said on Sunday, in a step that will further strain ties between the South Asian neighbours.

President Mohamed Muizzu won election last year on a pledge to end the Maldives’ “India first” policy, in a region where New Delhi and Beijing compete for influence.

A contingent of around 80 Indian soldiers are stationed on the Indian Ocean archipelago to provide support for military equipment given to the Maldives by New Delhi and assist in humanitarian activities in the region.

In talks at the foreign ministry between senior delegations from both countries, Muizzu proposed that the soldiers leave.

“In this meeting, on behalf of President Muizzu, the Maldivian delegation proposed the removal of Indian troops by March 15,” Ahmed Nazim, Policy Director at the President’s Office told reporters.